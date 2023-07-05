A TikTok video shows the unsuspecting fullback walking down a street in Manchester alongside teammate Abbas Miski, when he is given a sudden shock.

A prankster dressed as a plant jumps out at the Wigan pair, forcing Field to demonstrate his quick feet.

"It happened three of four months ago,” said Miski.

Abbas Miski

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were just walking through Manchester when we saw the camera behind us, and that’s when we turned to wave at it.

"The guy then came out and scared us.

"We were sat there for about 20 minutes watching everyone else.

"Jai was a bit closer to the guy than I was, he almost put me through the window but other than that it was fine.

Jai Field

"He deserves it, he plays too many pranks on people.

"I looked like a bit more of a man there, but if I was closer, there would’ve been a more scared reaction form me- maybe worse than Jai.

"I’ve always got my eyes peeled now.

"It’s a funny video, it’s good fun.”

The clip has received 39.7k views so far.

Wigan fans were quick to comment on the prank.

One supporter wrote: “MISKI AND FIELD HAHA.”

While another added: “Poor Jai.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miski has been in excellent form for the Warriors, with seven tries in his last six games.

The winger’s future for next year has been secured, after Wigan announced they had taken up the one-year option to keep him at the club.