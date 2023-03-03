Wigan Warriors: Abbas Miski to link-up with London Broncos on dual-registration this weekend
Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski will link-up with London Broncos on dual-registration this weekend.
By Amos Wynn
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 8:13pm
The Lebanon international, who represented the Cedars at the recent Rugby League World Cup, is set to be in action this Sunday when Mike Eccles’ side travel to Keighley Cougars (K.O. 3pm).
Miski joined the Warriors from the Broncos ahead of the 2022 season, and scored eight tries in nine appearances during his debut campaign in cherry and white.