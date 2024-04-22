Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The outside-back made the switch to the West Yorkshire outfit ahead of the 2023 season alongside Jack Bibby in a swap deal that saw Jake Wardle head to the Warriors.

Halsall, 22, joined fellow ex-Wigan youngster Harry Rushton in recently securing their futures under Ian Watson at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the prop having also signed until the end of 2027.

Wigan Warriors academy product Sam Halsall has signed a new extended contract at Huddersfield Giants

"It was a pretty easy decision for me, there was no doubt in my mind where I wanted to play," Halsall said.

"Huddersfield put a lot of belief in me, Ian Watson has been really good to me so it was an easy call.

"It was a challenging move at first, but the proposal came from Huddersfield and it was a chance for me to gain more playing time and I've never looked back.

"The injury halted my progress slightly. I came in for four games, performed pretty well and then had a slight injury which meant I missed the Catalans game, but I'm working hard to get back in.”

Halsall made his top flight debut with Wigan in 2020 against St Helens, and went on to make a total of 18 appearances for the club.

He has since featured 21 times for Huddersfield, scoring 14 tries.

Head coach Watson added: "Along with Harry Rushton, Sam is another exciting contract extension for the club.