Wigan Warriors academy product Umyla Hanley aiming for more success with Leigh Leopards following new contract

The 22-year-old outside-back has seized his first-team opportunities with 10 tries this season under Adrian Lam at the Leopards, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Featherstone Rovers and Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup and Super League respectively.

Hanley came through the academy ranks at the Warriors, making his first-team debut in 2020 and going on to make 11 senior appearances, scoring five tries.

Umyla Hanley has signed a two-year contract extension with Leigh Leopards

He made the switch to the Leigh Sports Village ahead of 2023, and said on his extension: “I’m made up to re-sign at Leigh, and I can’t thank the staff and the lads enough.