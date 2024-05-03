Wigan Warriors academy product Umyla Hanley aiming for more success with Leigh Leopards following new contract

Umyla Hanley is eyeing up more success with Leigh Leopards following a new two-year contract extension with the Super League club, securing his future until at least the end of 2026.
By Josh McAllister
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old outside-back has seized his first-team opportunities with 10 tries this season under Adrian Lam at the Leopards, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Featherstone Rovers and Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup and Super League respectively.

Read More
Wigan Warriors off-season signing impresses against former club as Matt Peet hai...

Hanley came through the academy ranks at the Warriors, making his first-team debut in 2020 and going on to make 11 senior appearances, scoring five tries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Umyla Hanley has signed a two-year contract extension with Leigh LeopardsUmyla Hanley has signed a two-year contract extension with Leigh Leopards
Umyla Hanley has signed a two-year contract extension with Leigh Leopards

He made the switch to the Leigh Sports Village ahead of 2023, and said on his extension: “I’m made up to re-sign at Leigh, and I can’t thank the staff and the lads enough.

“This is like my second family and I’m looking forward to making more memories with them on the pitch and to bringing more success to this great club.”

Related topics:Super LeagueLeigh Sports VillageFeatherstone RoversSalford Red DevilsAdrian Lam

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.