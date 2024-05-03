Wigan Warriors academy product Umyla Hanley aiming for more success with Leigh Leopards following new contract
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 22-year-old outside-back has seized his first-team opportunities with 10 tries this season under Adrian Lam at the Leopards, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Featherstone Rovers and Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup and Super League respectively.
Hanley came through the academy ranks at the Warriors, making his first-team debut in 2020 and going on to make 11 senior appearances, scoring five tries.
He made the switch to the Leigh Sports Village ahead of 2023, and said on his extension: “I’m made up to re-sign at Leigh, and I can’t thank the staff and the lads enough.
“This is like my second family and I’m looking forward to making more memories with them on the pitch and to bringing more success to this great club.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.