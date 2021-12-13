Wigan Warriors ace goes under the knife
Wigan Warriors duo Oliver Partington and Zak Hardaker will be fit and raring to go for the start of next season despite suffering injury setbacks.
Partington rolled his ankle following a collision in training, but is undergoing rehab and should be back up to match fitness before the big kick-off.
Hardaker, meanwhile, has had a return of a previous issue in his neck, which saw him sidelined midway through the 2021 season due to a slipped disc.
However, after undergoing surgery, Hardaker is also well on the road to recovery.
“I'm pleased we have been able to get the best option for Zak and for him to attack the season fully fit," said head coach Matty Peet.
On Partington's problem, he added: “There was a clash during a skill game, a bit of a coming together, which resulted in Oliver rolling his ankle.
"It’s a shame for him but hopefully, he can put the work in and we are confident that he will be ready for the start of the season.”