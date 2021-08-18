Wigan Warriors ace signs for Super League rivals

Amir Bourouh is leaving

The academy-product is out of contract with Wigan at the end of this term.

A number of Super League clubs were alerted to his availability and Salford won the race to sign him.

Bourouh, who debuted last year, has spent the majority of this season on loan at hometown club Halifax before being recalled in the summer to help them through an injury crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But during his absence, another young hooker – Brad O’Neill –has emerged on the scene and taken his chance well.

And with first-choice No.9 Sam Powell under contract for 2022, Bourouh will be playing alongside ex-Warriors Joe Burgess and Dan Sarginson at Salford next season.

Bourouh, 20, said: “I’m really excited to play for the club and in front of the Salford fans.

“After speaking with Richard (Marshall) and Ian (Blease) and seeing there ambition for the future, my decision was easily made.

“I want to challenge myself in the Super League and hopefully contribute to success in years to come.”

Wigan have been working through their contract situation over the summer.

And though there hasn’t been many confirmations, it is clear Tony Clubb is set to retire and fellow prop Joe Bullock is to join Warrington.

Bevan French has been retained, options on Powell and Jake Bibby were also taken out and as reported last week, Willie Isa is set to extend his stay at the club.