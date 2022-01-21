Wigan Warriors ace to miss start of the campaign

Bevan French

The 26-year-old Australian returned home to undertake and recover from a major hamstring injury sustained last May and is now on compassionate leave following the death of his mother.

"The last time I spoke to him was immediately after his mum passed," new head coach Matt Peet said at the Warriors' pre-season media day. "We are very open with him and I said I'd contact him next week.

"From there I'd imagine we'll start talking about when he's set to come back once the funeral and matters there are concluded.

"I know he's keen to get back but we've given him a bit of space.

"We'll make sure he comes in at the right time, fit and healthy."

French, 26, who was signed from Parramatta in July 2019, missed the start of last season after being given permission to stay on in Australia due to the Covid-19 situation at the time.

Wigan will also be without forward Ethan Havard for their opening game against Hull KR a fortnight on Friday.

Havard is under treatment for an abscess following a back operation in the close season and is not expected to be available until March.