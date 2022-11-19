The Wigan Warriors pair were part of the squad to win the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup.

Tom Coyd’s side beat France 28-24 in the final at Manchester Central on Friday night, in front of a record crowd of 4,526.

After the game, Rigby said: “The journey what we’ve been on, and the sport has been on, is something else.

England celebrate their World Cup win (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“It’s my second World Cup win but the difference between them both is huge.

“The first one was in front of about 50 people and a dog that just wondered.

“Credit to the media and the Rugby League World Cup for packing this venue out. We can’t ask for anymore. It’s been amazing, and experience moments that none of us will forget.

“I managed to stay relatively composed on the sidelines. The last two minutes were definitely tense, with faces being hidden behind our jackets, but it was an amazing journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declan Roberts

“We’ll probably have a decaf coffee and have an early night, so then we’re ready for training.”

Roberts added: “It’s mad. We were all so focused on the game, we didn’t really notice the crowd until around 70 minutes in.

“It’s surreal seeing so many people coming to watch our sport live in person is unbelievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know how people watch regularly, it was horrible. It was so nerve-wracking, for the last five minutes I was just looking at the clock.

“We’re just hoping to increase participation and viewership now, keeping that momentum going.

“I know there’s plenty of people looking to come down.