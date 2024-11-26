Wigan Warriors all-time Super League try-scorers with incredible top 10 list

Here’s a countdown of the club’s all-time leaders from 10, with Super League having launched in 1996.
Stats courtesy of Rugby League Project
1. A list of Wigan's top 10 Super League try-scorers...
. Photo: Getty/SWPix
2. 10 - Jason Robinson
The club legend scored plenty more tries for Wigan - 171 to be exact - but in Super League he crossed 87 times Photo: Getty Images
3. 9 - Brett Dallas
Brett Dallas scored 89 Super League tries for Wigan Photo: Ben Duffy
4. 8 - Bevan French
The Wigan superstar has established himself as one of the best players in Super League, with 90 tries to date. The Australian broke the Super League record for most tries in a game when he went over seven times in a 60-0 win over Hull FC in 2022 Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
