Wigan Warriors and charity partners ensure kids have memories to last a lifetime

Skinny Food Co have also donated their VIP Lounge table on numerous occasions, and Warriors have continuously welcomed Box4Kids guests with open arms.

The hospitality provided by the stadium is always top class, making guests feel like true VIPs every time they visit.

Warriors winger Abbas Miski welcomes some very special guests to the DW Stadium

After seeing her daughter meet one of her heroes, Liam Farrell, one guest’s mum said: “Thank you so so much for today. She said it was the best day ever. She loved everything. Thank you so much for asking us, we all loved it.”

No visit is ever the same for the young Box4Kids guests.

For one fixture, Wigan upgraded guests to sit in the chairman’s box, which one guest referred to as 'the best afternoon ever'.

On many other occasions, they have received signatures from players visiting the lounge, with Skinny Food Co even providing guests with a selection of treats to take away with them.

The morning after, one of the parents messaged the Barrie Wells Trust to say: “It was so lovely to see him fully enjoying himself. The past couple of years have been so difficult for him.”

Many of these young people spend their lives in and out of hospitals on weekly, if not daily, treatment.

Being able to attend a venue like the DW Stadium genuinely makes a real difference for these young people, enabling them to forget about their daily struggles for an evening, aiding their well-being and self-confidence, making them feel valued and special.

Throughout the season, the Trust’s guests have had fantastic opportunities to meet so many of Wigan’s players, including captain Liam Farrell, Sam Powell, Abbas Miski, Liam Byrne, Patrick Mago and assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin.

“They had a fantastic time," added another parent. "They could not believe how lucky they were to meet some of the players.”

Volunteer hosts from the Trust only have the absolute best things to say about their experiences at the DW Stadium.

“The whole atmosphere was so welcoming, and everybody had such a brilliant time," said one.

“It’s been our absolute pleasure to have been able to offer and welcome Box4Kids this season to the Skinny Food Co VIP lounge table."

"Knowing the children have had a fantastic time and reading all the lovely messages fills us with so much happiness and joy," said Wayne Starkey, director and founder of Skinny Food Co.

"The Warriors have been the league champions on the field this season, but the young people on the Skinny Table in the VIP Lounge are certainly the stars off the field."

Barrie Wells Trust Trustee, Matthew Wells, has attended many of the donated fixtures.

“As a huge Wigan fan myself, it is always an absolute pleasure to attend the DW Stadium," he said.

"The young guests invited are so deserving of the experience, and it is a true delight to see their faces light up watching the games live and enjoying all the extra perks provided by the hospitality team.