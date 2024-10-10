Wigan Warriors and Hull KR name Super League Grand Final squads
Matt Peet has named an unchanged Wigan squad for the Old Trafford showdown, with a 6:00pm kick-off.
Captain Liam Farrell has been battling a virus, revealed the head coach, but will be given every opportunity to return to action after missing the semi-final victory over Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium.
Hull KR skipper Elliot Minchella meanwhile returns after serving his two-match suspension.
Wigan academy product Oliver Gildart has not made fitness to face his former club, with whom he previously won two Grand Finals.
Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.
Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, King, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, Parcel, Luckley, Whitbread, Storton, Tanginoa, May, Burgess, Broadbent, Brown, Richardson.
