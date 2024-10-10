Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors and Hull KR have named their 21-player squads for Saturday’s Super League Grand Final.

Matt Peet has named an unchanged Wigan squad for the Old Trafford showdown, with a 6:00pm kick-off.

Captain Liam Farrell has been battling a virus, revealed the head coach, but will be given every opportunity to return to action after missing the semi-final victory over Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium.

Hull KR skipper Elliot Minchella meanwhile returns after serving his two-match suspension.

Wigan's coach Matt Peet, Kaide Ellis, Hull KR's Elliot Minchella with coach Willie Peters.

Wigan academy product Oliver Gildart has not made fitness to face his former club, with whom he previously won two Grand Finals.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.

Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, King, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, Parcel, Luckley, Whitbread, Storton, Tanginoa, May, Burgess, Broadbent, Brown, Richardson.