Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet (left) and Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe (right)

Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic will join forces to host The Ultimate Training Day on Monday, July 21, to raise money for both club’s affiliated charities.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In another showing of unity between the town’s two professional sporting clubs, the Warriors and Latics will come together in a bid to raise further awareness and funds for the Wigan Warriors Community Foundation and Wigan Athletic Community Trust.

Hosting a joint open training day for the first time under Mike Danson’s ownership, the event will support two charities that have helped change the lives of thousands of people in the Wigan borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held at Robin Park Arena from 9:45am on Monday, July 21, both clubs will train simultaneously, including the senior age groups of each academy. Each squad will be allocated half a pitch, with activities running throughout the day around the perimeter of the pitch.

Warriors and Latics fans will be able to watch their teams be put through their paces by respective head coaches Matt Peet and Ryan Lowe, before players will swap sports in a unique challenge. Once the session has concluded, first-team players will be on hand to meet supporters, sign autographs, and pose for photographs.

Between 12:15pm and 2pm, staff from the Wigan Warriors Community Foundation and Wigan Athletic Community Trust will lead a family fun day around the perimeter of the pitch, including inflatables, games, face painting and food stalls.

Following the end of the activities, academy players will take to the pitch for a mixture of intense training and full-filled games.

Tickets are priced at just £5, with all proceeds going directly to the Foundation and Trust.