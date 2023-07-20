News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors announce new official technical kit partner from 2024 onwards

Wigan Warriors have announced Kappa as their new new official technical kit partner.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST

The Italian sportswear brand will produce replica and playing kits, a range of training and leisure wear for the club from the 2024 season onwards, after agreeing a four-year deal.

Kappa were selected as the Warriors’ preferred option after a detailed and thorough tender process.

Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “After conducting a comprehensive and meticulous tender process, we have determined that Kappa is the ideal candidate to become our next kit supplier.

Wigan Warriors have announced their new technical kit partnerWigan Warriors have announced their new technical kit partner
“Throughout our evaluation, Kappa stood out due to their evident commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration and their genuine desire to effectively represent our club.

“During an extensive design process, we have worked on developing a training range and playing kits, resulting in a range of products that we firmly believe will be adored by both our players and fans.”

Wigan will be the first club to wear the brand in Super League, with the full range set to revealed later this year.

The Kappa Brand in the UK is held by Advantage Brands.

Their director Dan Drew stated: “This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Kappa UK’s journey, and it is with immense pride that we announce our partnership with the esteemed Wigan Warriors club.

"Our commitment to delivering the highest quality sportswear is unwavering, and we are eager to see our distinctive kits in action on the field in the upcoming season.

"We are thrilled to be the ones to outfit such a prestigious club with a rich heritage.

“The shared ethos of Kappa and Wigan Warriors Rugby League in propelling community engagement and promoting sportsmanship is a promising foundation for this alliance.

"We can’t wait to see how the collaboration of our brands can stimulate a proud community, sparking a fresh wave of enthusiasm and vigour in the game. This partnership goes beyond jerseys; it’s about kindling the spirit of rugby in every corner of the community.”

