Wigan Warriors announce Super League double-header at the Brick Community Stadium with Leeds Rhinos
Both outfits will take on Leeds Rhinos, with the action to get underway at 5:30pm with the Women’s Super League fixture - the final game of the regular season for Denis Betts’ side.
Having recently defeated Hull KR 24-20, Matt Peet’s Warriors will be looking to further cement their top spot on the Super League table, while a point will guarantee a top two finish and a home semi-final tie.
The reigning champions will take on Brad Arthur’s Rhinos at 8:00pm in the penultimate game of the regular season, with Leeds looking to break their way into the top six over the likes of St Helens and Leigh Leopards.
Both matches will also be shown live on Sky Sports + with coverage of the Women’s match to start from 5:20pm.
One ticket will permit entry to both fixtures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.