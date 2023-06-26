Wigan Warriors announce the signing of Sam Walters from Leeds Rhinos for 2024

News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of Sam Walters.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST

The Leeds second-rower has penned a three-year deal with the club, which starts from the 2024 season.

Walters is a Halton Farnworth Hornets junior and joined the Rhinos academy from Widnes Vikings in 2019, going on to win Academy Player of the Year in his first season with the club.

On signing for Wigan, he said: “I am looking forward to joining Wigan Warriors next season.

Sam WaltersSam Walters
Sam Walters
"To be part of such a successful team is exciting and I can’t wait to develop my game and become a small part in future success.

“Thank you to Leeds Rhinos for the last few years but I felt the time was right for me to take on this challenge.”

Walters made his Super League debut in the back-row for the Rhinos against Catalans Dragons in September 2020 and has played over 20 Super League games for the club.

He started from the bench in the 2022 Super League Grand Final and has also had loan spells at Batley Bulldogs and Bradford Bulls.

Wigan head coach Matty Peet said: “Sam has the skill and stature to play through the middle or as a back rower.

“We look forward to welcoming him and supporting him to fulfil his undoubted potential.”

