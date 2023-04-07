News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors announce their highest attendance at the DW Stadium since 2005

Wigan Warriors have announced their highest attendance at the DW Stadium for 18 years.

By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read

A total of 24,275 fans were packed into the ground for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens- which is the most since the same fixture in 2005.

From start to finish, it made for a fantastic atmosphere and a superb occasion for the sport.

Supporters from both clubs also visited the Robin Park fan village ahead of kick off before making their way next door for the main event.

The DW Stadium welcomed a big crowd for the Good Friday DerbyThe DW Stadium welcomed a big crowd for the Good Friday Derby
