Wigan Warriors announce their squad numbers for the 2023 season
Wigan Warriors have revealed their first team squad numbers for the 2023 campaign.
Liam Marshall (five), Cade Cust (six), Brad Singleton (eight), Sam Powell (nine), Willie Isa (11), Liam Farrell (12) and Kaide Ellis (15) all retain their numbers from last year, while new signings Toby King and Jake Wardle will wear three and four.
Following an exceptional year at fullback, Jai Field has been handed the number one jersey, with Bevan French now taking the number two.
Meanwhile, Harry Smith will wear number seven, which most recently belonged to Thomas Leuluai, who retired at the end of last season.
Morgan Smithies will be the club’s new number 13, while Liam Byrne (10), Ethan Havard (16), Kai Pearce-Paul (17), Joe Shorrocks (19), Brad O’Neill (22), Abbas Miski (23), Logan Astley (24), Alex Sutton (25), Junior Nsemba (27), Zach Eckersley (28) and Ramon Silva (30) have all been given new numbers as well.
Tom Forber (29) also joins the squad.
Here is the full list:
1. Jai Field2. Bevan French3. Toby King4. Jake Wardle5. Liam Marshall6. Cade Cust7. Harry Smith8. Brad Singleton9. Sam Powell10. Liam Byrne11. Willie Isa12. Liam Farrell13. Morgan Smithies14. Mike Cooper15. Kaide Ellis16. Ethan Havard17. Kai Pearce-Paul18. Wigan Warriors Fans19. Joe Shorrocks20. Patrick Mago21. Iain Thornley22. Brad O'Neill23. Abbas Miski24. Logan Astley25. Alex Sutton26. Harvie Hill27. Junior Nsemba28. Zach Eckersley29. Tom Forber30. Ramon Silva