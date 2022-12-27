Liam Marshall (five), Cade Cust (six), Brad Singleton (eight), Sam Powell (nine), Willie Isa (11), Liam Farrell (12) and Kaide Ellis (15) all retain their numbers from last year, while new signings Toby King and Jake Wardle will wear three and four.

Following an exceptional year at fullback, Jai Field has been handed the number one jersey, with Bevan French now taking the number two.

Meanwhile, Harry Smith will wear number seven, which most recently belonged to Thomas Leuluai, who retired at the end of last season.

Jai Field is among the players to receive a new number

Morgan Smithies will be the club’s new number 13, while Liam Byrne (10), Ethan Havard (16), Kai Pearce-Paul (17), Joe Shorrocks (19), Brad O’Neill (22), Abbas Miski (23), Logan Astley (24), Alex Sutton (25), Junior Nsemba (27), Zach Eckersley (28) and Ramon Silva (30) have all been given new numbers as well.

Tom Forber (29) also joins the squad.

Here is the full list:

