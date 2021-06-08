Wigan Warriors back at DW: What fans must do to attend

Fans haven't been to the DW Stadium in more than 15 months

The last time supporters were allowed at the venue, it was to see Adrian Lam's side beat KR 30-16 on March 8 last year.

But fans wishing to attend next week have been told them MUST confirm their attendance in advance by midday next Monday, to comply with current Covid regulations.

Any season ticket holder who doesn't confirm by then will lose their seat, which will then increase the number of individual match tickets put on sale next week.

Season ticket holders have been sent emails or letters in the post detailing the requirement to confirm their attendance, which can be done from 9am on Thursday.

Any with a registered disability can can claim priority access on seats from 9am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Fans with internet access are urged to visit wiganwarriors.com and follow the links to the club's new ticketing portal in order to claim the seats they need for their group. Those without internet access can call 01942 311111 to confirm their seat allocation, but due to expected demand the club is asking this number is only used by fans genuinely without any form of online access.

Under the relaxation of Covid regulations, outdoor seated venues with a capacity of 16,000-plus - such as the DW Stadium - can now allow up to 10,000 people of 25 per cent of seated capacity, whichever is lower.

Given the DW's capacity is a little more than 25,000, it raises the possibility of more than 7,000 fans attending next Friday.