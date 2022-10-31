Wigan Warriors' Ben Seward involved in England PDRL's Rugby League World Cup win
England have been crowned the first-ever winners of the Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup following a 42-10 victory over New Zealand.
By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Wigan captain Ben Seward was involved in the win over the Kiwis at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, which came after Samoa’s game against France in the men’s competition.
The Warriors PDRL assistant coach Michelle Melling was also involved in the England set-up throughout the tournament, with the team playing four games in eight days on their way to becoming champions.