Wigan Warriors: Best of 2023 in pictures

Here are the best pictures of Wigan Warriors in 2023 – their double-winning campaign.
By Josh McAllister
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT

Matt Peet’s side lifted their sixth Super League title and the League Leaders’ Shield in 2023.

The club’s Wheelchair team were also crowned Super League champions for the first time in their short history with a thrilling 50-42 win against Leeds Rhinos.

Loanee centre Toby King celebrates his try against St Helens on Good Friday as Wigan won 14-6 at the DW Stadium Photo: Bernard Platt

Winger Abbas Miski crossed for 27 Super League tries in 2023 Photo: Dean Williams

Tyler Dupree enjoyed a try-scoring Warriors debut in the 44-18 win over rivals Leigh Leopards in Round 20 Photo: Dean Williams

Bevan French and Liam Marshall deny Tommy Makinson of a try during Good Friday's clash Photo: Bernard Platt

