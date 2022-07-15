The winger claimed the accolade for the most tries in a game, as Matty Peet’s side bounced back in style from their Magic Weekend defeat.

Jai Field also scored a brace, in a dominant display from the Warriors.

After a quiet start to the game, Wigan took the lead after 14 minutes.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bevan French broke a Super League record as he went over for seven tries

From a scrum, Peet’s side worked the ball well to the right-hand side for French to cross the line.

The second of the night came five minutes, with sheer persistence getting the Warriors to the line.

Harry Smith kicked through superbly for Field, who looked set to go over, but was just stopped.

The fullback thought fast, and quickly offloaded to French, who did the rest.

It wasn’t long until Field had a try of his own, as he intercepted a Hull grubber kick in front of his own try-line and sprinted the length of the pitch to score on the left side.

With six minutes remaining of the first half, French completed his hat-trick, as space once again opened on the right wing for him to go over.

Cade Cust could’ve added another for the Warriors, but just couldn’t collect the ball from Patrick Mago, in what looked like a certain try.

Just before the break, they did have another, as French added his fourth.

The winger made the most of a spilled ball by Josh Simms and went over from short range to make it 28-0 at half time.

Three minutes after the restart, French had a fifth, as he produced some unbelievable footwork to dance past the Hull defence, cutting outside, then back in, to score.

Shortly afterwards, Cust produced a great run of his own, as he broke through the line, before assisting Field for his second, making it 40-0.

French claimed his sixth try in the 54th minute, as he broke the club record for the number of tries scored in a singular Super League game for Wigan.

His quick turn of pace once again proved deadly, as he made his way to the corner.

With one accolade to his name, he soon achieved another, with his seventh try, which came a few minutes later, being a competition record.

After such a prolific hour, Peet decided to give the winger a well earned rest, as he left the field to the chant of: “We want you to stay, we want you to stay, Bevan French, we want you to stay.”

With nine minutes remaining, Liam Marshall added his name to the scoresheet, to make it 56-0.

In the final 10 minutes, Liam Marshall added his name to the scoresheet, before Harry Smith rounded off the evening with the final try of the game, as he darted through a gap on the left side to make it 60-0.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne, Sam Powell, Ethan Havard, Liam Farrell, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Oliver Partington, Brad O’Neill.

Tries: French (14,’ 20,’ 33,’ 38,’ 43,’ 54,’ 58’), Field (25,’ 38’), Marshall (71’)

Conversions: Smith (7/9)

Hull FC: Jack Walker, Josh Simm, Miteli Vulkijapani, Josh Griffin, Darnell McIntosh, Joe Lovodua, Luke Gale, Chris Satae, Danny Houghton, Brad Fash, Jordan Lane, Ellis Longstaff, Jack Brown.

Interchanges: Jacob Hookem, Matty Laidlaw, Charlie Severs, Scott Taylor.

Tries: