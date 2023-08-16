The Black and Whites are the visitors to the DW Stadium on Friday night, and will be hoping for an improvement on their last visit to the home of the Warriors- which ended in a 60-0 defeat.

French states he hasn’t thought too much about the Super League record he set, but admits it was a special occasion.

“It’d be good if there was a repeat of that,” he joked.

Bevan French scored seven tries in Wigan Warriors' last meeting with Hull FC at the DW Stadium

“It was a while ago now, and a good time, but we’re expecting a different outfit this time.

“With where they are on the ladder, they will want to push for the finals.

“If anything like the seven tries happens again then I’ll be very happy.

“It was a crazy game.

“I had a couple of family members over during that time.

“I had no idea what the record was. You don’t go into the game thinking about things like that.

“I didn’t know I’d done it when it happened. I was just glad to do it at the DW Stadium.

“I’ve never really thought about it much.

“I’ve not had any better days in terms of tries.

“It was different being on the wing, your job is simple, you just need to finish the tries.

“Now I’m in the mix where I’ve got to manage games and create opportunities for other people, while making sure my defence is good- and I’m enjoying that part at the moment.