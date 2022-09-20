The 26-year-old will now remain at the DW Stadium until at least the end of 2024, with a further two seasons of options available.

French states his family were his main consideration when making the decision on his future, with his brother now set to join him in England.

He said: “I’m very happy to get it sorted. It’s been a long process, but I’ve got an opportunity to stick around and hopefully win some more silverware along the way.

Bevan French has signed a new two-year deal with Wigan Warriors

“It was things outside of rugby that we had to get into place for this to happen so I’m very grateful it’s done now.

“My family was a big reason for going back to Australia. We’ve worked it out where my brother can come and spend some time over here.

“Looking after my brother first and foremost was the main priority and for him to come over and experience rugby league, Wigan and the community, I’m really looking forward to creating some memories with him.

“It’s exciting times ahead. Looking at the squad it’s very exciting and I’ve really enjoyed my time here.

The first couple of years were quite tough with things going on back home, Covid and the injury. It makes you question what you want to do in life, wanting to continue playing or rather focusing on spending more time with family.

“A lot of credit goes to the environment that I was in and being around here. Everyone looked after me, it’s a brilliant place to be around.

“This year was my first proper year, I got to experience everything in a normal way and I’ve really enjoyed it. Hopefully I get to make more memories over the next couple of years.

“Just a thank you to the fans too for being so understanding. Ever since I moved here, they’ve been very welcoming – the nicest bunch of people I’ve met.

“The community of Wigan are passionate about their rugby league and they go the extra mile to make everyone feel welcome.