The 27-year-old has been settling into the role of stand-off in recent months, but has also played at fullback and on the wing throughout this season.

French admits he’s enjoyed taking on different responsibilities during games and is enjoying his partnership with Harry Smith.

“I’m really enjoying it,” he said.

Bevan French

“Knowing I’m not a regular in that position has helped my attitude in training- I’m coming in eager to learn and eager to practice.

“I’m trying to affect all those roles and manage the game.

“I’ve not had to make many tackles in the past, so it’s about getting all that right and my decision making in defence.

“I’m really enjoying trying to improve each week and taking a bit more responsibility off Harry’s (Smith) shoulders.

“It sort of frees him up to play a bit more rugby league rather than taking control of the whole team.

“It’s not something I thought I would’ve enjoyed, but now I’m amongst it I’m loving it.

“It’s an ongoing thing, but gives you that right attitude to learn every week.

“I didn’t feel nervous about it, I thought I could do it so hopefully I can keep getting better.

“We’ve got Tommy (Leuluai), and I go through clips with him every week about what I could do better at and what I’ve done well.

“I’ve not reached out to anyone in particular for advice, I’ve got everything right here.

“Hopefully our squad remains healthy for the remainder of the year.

“We’ve been unlucky with injuries for quite a long time now, there’s been a lot of chopping and changing.

“We’ve had nowhere near our full strength squad out on the pitch for a good run yet.

“If I have to change position again, then Matty (Peet) knows that’ll do whatever needs to be done.”

Warriors head coach Matty Peet has been pleased with the way French has transitioned to the position, as well as the way he conducts himself within the group.

"I’m very impressed with how Bevan has adapted his game,” he stated.

"He never fails to impress when you throw a new task at him, whether that’s playing wing or fullback- and now in the halves.

"He’s established himself in our leadership group- he’s developed so much since the player I first met five years ago.

"He’s an influential player in our team now, and playing in that stand-off role gives him even more influence on the team as a whole.

"He’s always been someone who has always been very much on the money when he’s spoke.

"He has a great understanding of the game and his teammates, but was probably a little bit quiet when he first came over.

"He’s grown in influence and maturity.