Bevan French went over for a hat-trick on Friday night

Bevan French’s hat-trick was among the key moments in Wigan Warriors’ victory over Toulouse.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 12:00 pm

The winger claimed his fourth treble of the season, as he was one of six scorers for Matty Peet’s side in the 52-6 win.

Meanwhile, there were some important moments off the field too, with a collection taking pace to fund an investigation into Bryn Hargreaves’ disappearance, as well as the celebrations for the club’s inclusivity day.

1. An important cause

A collection took place with the donations principally being used to fund the investigation into Bryn Hargreaves’ disappearance, with any remaining balance going to Rugby League Cares.

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. Early opener

Bevan French scored the first try of the game after three minutes

Photo: Bernard Platt

3. Cust claims the second

A clever bit of footwork saw Cade Cust claim Wigan's second try of the night.

Photo: Bernard Platt

4. Smith darts over

Harry Smith was also on the scoresheet for Wigan, along with Jake Bibby, Kai Pearce-Paul and Liam Farrell as well.

Photo: Bernard Platt

Bevan French
