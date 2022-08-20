Wigan Warriors: Bevan French's hat-trick among the standout moments from the DW Stadium on Friday night
Bevan French’s hat-trick was among the key moments in Wigan Warriors’ victory over Toulouse.
By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 12:00 pm
The winger claimed his fourth treble of the season, as he was one of six scorers for Matty Peet’s side in the 52-6 win.
Meanwhile, there were some important moments off the field too, with a collection taking pace to fund an investigation into Bryn Hargreaves’ disappearance, as well as the celebrations for the club’s inclusivity day.
