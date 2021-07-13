Wigan Warriors blow as Jackson Hastings faces a ban

Jackson Hastings played full-back against Huddersfield

He was cited by the RFL's match review panel and handed a one match ban, ruling him out of Friday's game at Huddersfield

He was given a Grade A charge of "other contrary behaviour" - thought to be for an incident with his former Salford team-mate Josh Jones - in Sunday's game with the Giants, which Wigan 16-12.

His absence will be a huge blow to the Warriors who are already without Willie Isa, Zak Hardaker, John Bateman, Dom Manfredi, Jai Field, Bevan French and Morgan Smithies.

Teenager Umyla Hanley would appear favourite to replace Hastings at full-back, though that will leave Adrian Lam short of wing options. Youngsters James McDonnell or Sam Halsall could come into the mix.

Hastings and Wigan have until late morning tomorrow to appeal. If they do, they run the risk of an extended suspension if the disciplinary panel rule the appeal "frivolous".