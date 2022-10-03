Wigan Warriors boost 'Three Lions Week'

Clubs across the country have been opening their doors for open days, tournaments, activities, with high-profile names dropping into sessions.

A group of 30-plus young girls got the chance to be trained by several Wigan Warriors women stars including captain Rachel Thompson, Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Kaitlin Hilton.

'Three Lions Week' was a huge success in Wigan

“It’s great to see so many girls come down and play as part of Three Lions Week," said Wilson.

"The women’s game continues to develop and we need open sessions like these across the country to get youngsters into the sport.

"This World Cup gives us an opportunity to inspire and it’s so important for young girls to be able to see women players on TV and have them to look up to.

“The tournament is massive for the game - I can’t wait to get out there!

"It’s a massive privilege to play for your country and the Canada game will be particularly special running out in front of a home Wigan crowd."

Mike Stoneley, Community Outreach Officer at Wigan Warriors Foundation, added: “Three Lions Week is huge, particularly for those groups who are under-represented in the sport.

"We have had sessions this week for Wheelchair Rugby, Women’s and Girls Rugby and later this week for Learning Disability and Physical Disability Rugby.

"It is a big opportunity for the sport to inspire many more young people across the country who may be interested in joining their local rugby club and hopefully on the back of the world cup we can see an increase in participation and continue to grow the game.

“It is not very often that we get to go and watch your country play in a home world cup and I’m sure that the players of all of the England squads will feel the benefit of the home crowds at their fixtures in the World Cup.

“It is fantastic to see so many girls engaging and putting themselves forward for these kinds of sessions.

