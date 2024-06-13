Wigan Warriors boss embracing gruelling August schedule: ‘An exciting challenge’

By Josh McAllister
Published 13th Jun 2024, 12:40 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 12:42 BST
Wigan Warriors will play three games in 10 days later in August - and head coach Matt Peet insists his side must embrace the gruelling schedule as an ‘exciting challenge.’

The club will now host Huddersfield Giants at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday, August 1, to maximise their recovery and preparation before hosting Leigh Leopards the following Tuesday, August 6, for the postponed fixture.

The round two clash did not take place at the time due to Wigan’s involvement in the World Club Challenge earlier in February, going on to claim a record-equalling World Club Challenge with a victory over Penrith Panthers.

Wigan Warriors will play three games in 10 days later in August

The rearrangements have also seen the Round 21 fixture at Headingley Stadium against Leeds Rhinos pushed back to Saturday, August 10 - with all three Super League fixtures exclusive picks by broadcast partners Sky Sports.

Wigan boss Peet says the club will plan accordingly for the new schedule ahead, with the squad’s depth to come to fruition.

“It’s a challenge, and it’s one that we’re going to frame intelligently and we’re going to plan for in great detail in the squads that we put together, the way that we train and the way that we recover,” Warriors boss Peet said.

“It’s the kind of challenge that if you are going to compete on all fronts, then you’ve got to see it as an exciting one.

“With the opportunity to play in the World Club Challenge - a privilege - we knew this would come later in the year.”

The Cherry and Whites have only played three league games at home to date, but return next Friday with a clash against London Broncos.

