Wigan Warriors boss gives timeframe for Mike Cooper, plus update on Liam Byrne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cooper picked up a knee injury during the brutal encounter with Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge, forcing him to miss last week’s return to Super League against Huddersfield Giants.

Head coach Peet has revealed the 35-year-old prop is expected to be sidelined for six weeks - the better case scenario for the veteran forward.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet has provided an update on injured duo Mike Cooper and Liam Byrne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mike Cooper has some good news, he’s going to be six weeks with his knee injury,” Peet told Wigan Today.

“There were two options, one was much longer-term, but it turns out he just needs a bit of a tidy up on his knee.

“The other end of the spectrum was an injury the same as Junior Nsemba, which is about five months.

“We’re happy for Mike there.”

Kruise Leeming’s original timeframe of two-to-three weeks for an ankle injury remains on track, while Byrne will miss Saturday’s fixture against London Broncos in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old was a late withdrawal against Ian Watson’s Giants due to a hip injury, after initially being named on the bench for the Super League round three clash.

He was replaced by 2024 recruit Tiaki Chan for his Warriors debut at the DW Stadium, with Wigan extending their unbeaten run to 13 game with a 30-16 result at home.