Wigan Warriors boss highlights the player who deserves ‘special credit’ following World Club Challenge win

Veteran prop forward Cooper, 35, only made his return to Wigan’s first-team in round one against Castleford Tigers following the season-ending injury sustained last Good Friday against rivals St Helens.

He featured from the interchange bench at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, but was asked to step up against Penrith Panthers with Luke Thompson ruled out of the clash against the NRL champions.

Matt Peet praised Mike Cooper and his return following the World Club Challenge victory

Cooper started in the front-row to replace his fellow England international, who failed a head injury assessment against the Tigers.

Wigan claimed a record-equalling fifth title in the triumph with a 16-12 result at the DW Stadium, matching Sydney Roosters’ history in the competition.

“He deserves special credit, to do what he did,” Warriors boss Peet said of Cooper.

“He never blinked on the coach on the way home from Castleford; we knew we lost Thompson, and I said to him [Cooper], ‘How do you feel about starting?' and he said, ‘Cool, looking forward to it’.

Mike Cooper with the Betfred World Club Challenge trophy and his son after victory over Penrith

“His defence, his leadership, he is a big presence for us.

“He spoke really well all week. It’s funny how things turn out.

“They’re the days with players that you love to be a part of, when you see them working hard behind the scenes, he had a bad injury and the sacrifices that he made.

“To get that moment, because he missed the Grand Final, is special.