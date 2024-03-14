Wigan Warriors boss lays out Ryan Hampshire’s next job after impressing in win over London Broncos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 29-year-old, who returned to the club ahead of 2023 and extended his contract for a further season, impressed his head coach in the Super League round four victory over London Broncos, named in the halves alongside debutant Jack Farrimond.

He was one of nine try-scorers in the 60-22 result in the capital, with Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran and Harvie Hill enjoying maiden scores for the club.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Hampshire scored in the 60-22 win over London Broncos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He carried the ball around 20 times, which is what we challenged him to do,” Peet said of Hampshire.

“For him, he did his job really well. We trust him, that’s why he’s here, and we’ll trust him again when the time is right or when he’s called upon.

“He’s going to feature in some big games for us this year and it’s a real quality to our squad to have him, and Jack Farrimond, waiting on those key spine positions.”

The academy product marked his return from an ACL injury in the Challenge Cup sixth round clash against Leeds Rhinos last year, claiming an 18-14 victory at Headingley Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made two more appearances in 2023 - starting against Hull KR in the golden point victory, and featuring from the interchange bench against Castleford Tigers in round 26.

And Peet has backed Hampshire to put pressure on the Wigan regulars for the remainder of the season, with Bevan French and Harry Smith the first-team starters.

“His job is to be ready,” the Warriors head coach explained.

“To apply himself every day, to learn every day. The fact is, none of these lads know when their opportunities are going to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rarely do we get the chance to give them notice, but we’re all aware in this sport that it’s a long and difficult season with a variety of challenges.

“As last year when he had to step in for the Challenge Cup away at Leeds, he was ready to go and that’s his role.