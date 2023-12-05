Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet predicts bright future for up-and-coming talent

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has backed rising talent Jack Farrimond for a bright future at the club, having been promoted to train with the first team ahead of 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After just one season in the club’s academy, the young half-back has impressed enough to join the senior squad for pre-season training ahead of their 2024 Super League title defence campaign.

A stand-out for Lancashire in their academy Origin win over Yorkshire earlier this year, the goal-kicking half was also called up to England’s academy squad under head coach Paul Anderson ahead of their fixture against France in July - although missed out on the match day team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just two weeks into pre-season at Robin Park, the 2023 academy player of the year – winning the Edwards-Johnson Memorial trophy - has impressed head coach Peet, adding depth to his playmaker options that stars Harry Smith, Jai Field and Bevan French - although the 39-year-old coach admits he will be patient with the 18-year-old rising prospect.

“Jack is a good player and a good lad,” Peet said.

“He only had one year in our academy and has been promoted to the full time environment.

“We are going to have to look after him.

“We want him to have not just a good season this year, but to also be patient with him for the future.

“We have high expectations and he has high expectations from himself and he’s got a lot of work to do which he’s aware of.