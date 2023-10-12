News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet provides Ethan Havard latest ahead of Grand Final

Warriors boss Matt Peet has declared highly-rated forward Ethan Havard 'fit' ahead of the Super League Grand Final after naming the forward in his 21-man squad.
By Josh McAllister
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 17:27 BST
The 22-year-old England international has been sidelined since July after suffering a hamstring injury against Wakefield Trinity in round 18 at Belle Vue.

During his recovery, Havard suffered a further setback that required surgery in August.

Ethan Havard at the MKM Stadium
Ethan Havard at the MKM Stadium
However, the youngster could mark his return at Old Trafford after being named in Peet’s provisional squad to face Catalans, replacing Cade Cust in the only change made by the head coach.

“He’s fit,” Peet told media at Old Trafford on Thursday afternoon.

“There’s always some risk when a player returns from injury, but there’s no way we would be putting him in there if he hadn’t gone through all the relevant checks.

“He’s been training well this week.”

Meanwhile, Steve McNamara has named an unchanged Catalans squad from the one that defeated St Helens 12-6 in the semi-final.

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad: Field, French, King, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Powell, Isa, Farrell, Smithies, Ellis, Havard, Pearce-Paul, Shorrocks, Mago, O’Neill, Miski, Hill, Nsemba, Hampshire, Dupree.

Catalans Dragons 21-man squad: Mourgue, Davies, Keighran, May, Pearce, McMeeken, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, Seguier, Garcia, Da Costa, Navarrete, Chan, Romano, Ikuvalu, Taukeiaho, Dezaria, Johnstone, Ma’u, Tomkins.

