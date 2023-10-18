Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet provides recruitment latest: ‘I’d never say we’re done’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But that could all change if Morgan Smithies completes a move to the NRL following reported interest from Canberra Raiders.

The 22-year-old England international would follow in the footsteps of George Williams, John Bateman, Ryan Sutton and Harry Rushton in making the move down under from Wigan to join Ricky Stuart’s side.

None of those four now play in Australia’s capital, but highly-rated Smithies could be the next with Examiner Live reporting a move for the loose forward.

Wigan coach Matt Peet is interviewed at Old Trafford

Speaking to Wigan Today before the speculation broke, Peet admitted that recruitment hadn’t been discussed for a ‘few weeks’ with chief executive Kris Radlinski.

However, salary cap space could now open if his current number 13 departs.

“I don’t think your recruitment is ever done, I’d never say that,” Peet stated.

“We’re not very active, it’s not something I’ve talked about with Kris for a few weeks now. Nothing is imminent, but I’d never say we’re done.

“It’s about the right person, the salary cap, squad management, ingoings and outgoings.

“I don’t think it’s ever done.”

Forwards Luke Thompson, Tiaki Chan and Sam Walters have all agreed deals at the DW Stadium ahead of 2024, alongside Grand Final opponent Adam Keighran from Catalans Dragons.

Ex-Leeds Rhinos captain Kruise Leeming will also return to England on a four-year deal with Wigan following a short stint in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans.