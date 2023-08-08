The 21-year-old hooker, who has recently penned a new four-year deal with the club, has made 19 appearances so far this season, which takes his career total up to 38.

O’Neill will face further competition next season after the club announced the signing of Kruise Leeming for 2024.

“Every time you put on that shirt for Wigan you enjoy it,” he said.

Brad O'Neill

“I just love playing for this club.

“Having a new four-year contract just gives me more focus.

“I’ll keep working hard and enjoying my rugby, just building with the team and trying to win silverware.

“The singing of Kruise (Leeming) is exciting for both me and the club.

“A great player like him can only come in and benefit the team.