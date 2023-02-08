Wigan Warriors: Brad O'Neill discusses how he started delivering a 'quote of the day' to motivate his teammates
Wigan Warriors’ Brad O’Neill how he has started sharing his ‘quote of the day’ at the start of every pre-season session.
The 20-year-old delivers some words of wisdom to his teammates on a regular basis.
O’Neill states he’s always attracted to the most cliched quotes.
He said: “It came about early on in pre-season, and we’d had a tough couple of days previous.
“A few of the lads were quiet in the gym, and I just came out with a quote just as a laugh.
“Matty (Peet) loved it and got on to me about doing it every day but it’s just a laugh.
“It’s something to look forward to for the lads.
“I do a bit of research but some of the lads come to me with some funny jokes.
“Each day I wake up and see which one I want to say.
“Matty has bought me a quote book, but we just like the funny ones and all the old cliches.
“They come from the heart, but he does tip me up sometimes and I will just deliver.
“I can’t pick a favourite, all of them are pretty good. The cringey ones are the best.”
At the club’s recent media day, some of O’Neills teammates discussed their favourite quotes from the 20-year-old.
Jai Field said: “He said ‘if life ever shuts a door just open it back up again because that’s how doors work.’
“I wouldn’t say it’s changed my life but it’s funny.”
Harry Smith added: “When we were going up Snowdon he said ‘do not eat yellow snow.’
“I took that very well because we all know what that means.”