The 20-year-old delivers some words of wisdom to his teammates on a regular basis.

O’Neill states he’s always attracted to the most cliched quotes.

He said: “It came about early on in pre-season, and we’d had a tough couple of days previous.

Brad O’Neill

“A few of the lads were quiet in the gym, and I just came out with a quote just as a laugh.

“Matty (Peet) loved it and got on to me about doing it every day but it’s just a laugh.

“It’s something to look forward to for the lads.

“I do a bit of research but some of the lads come to me with some funny jokes.

“Each day I wake up and see which one I want to say.

“Matty has bought me a quote book, but we just like the funny ones and all the old cliches.

“They come from the heart, but he does tip me up sometimes and I will just deliver.

“I can’t pick a favourite, all of them are pretty good. The cringey ones are the best.”

At the club’s recent media day, some of O’Neills teammates discussed their favourite quotes from the 20-year-old.

Jai Field said: “He said ‘if life ever shuts a door just open it back up again because that’s how doors work.’

“I wouldn’t say it’s changed my life but it’s funny.”

Harry Smith added: “When we were going up Snowdon he said ‘do not eat yellow snow.’