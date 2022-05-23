The incident occurred while the 19-year-old was playing for England U15s against Wales in Cardiff.

O’Neill jokes if it was up to his dad then they would’ve just driven home that night, but his mum insisted they went to the closest hospital for a check-up.

He said: “I lacerated my liver and broke two ribs, so that was a pretty bad one. I was in the hospital for around two weeks and in intensive care for five days.

Brad O’Neill

“After I did it, I wasn't feeling too great. My dad wanted me to lie-down in the back of the boot and for us to go straight home to Manchester, but my mum rushed us straight to Cardiff hospital.

“The liver is sort of one of the only organs that sort of repairs itself if you just rest and recover.