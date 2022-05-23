Wigan Warriors: Brad O'Neill discusses the painful injury he picked up as a junior player which left him in intensive care

Wigan Warriors’ Brad O’Neill picked up a painful injury as a junior player which left him in intensive care.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:00 pm

The incident occurred while the 19-year-old was playing for England U15s against Wales in Cardiff.

O’Neill jokes if it was up to his dad then they would’ve just driven home that night, but his mum insisted they went to the closest hospital for a check-up.

He said: “I lacerated my liver and broke two ribs, so that was a pretty bad one. I was in the hospital for around two weeks and in intensive care for five days.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

Brad O’Neill

“After I did it, I wasn't feeling too great. My dad wanted me to lie-down in the back of the boot and for us to go straight home to Manchester, but my mum rushed us straight to Cardiff hospital.

Read More

Read More
Wigan Warriors: Brad O'Neill discusses what it was like becoming a father and re...

“The liver is sort of one of the only organs that sort of repairs itself if you just rest and recover.

“It was basically me lying down for five days with no movement. Even a couple of days after I came out, it was about me slowly getting to my feet and walking again.”

CardiffEnglandWalesManchester