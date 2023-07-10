Wigan Warriors' Brad O'Neill receives punishment for dangerous contact in the loss to Wakefield Trinity

For the offence, the 20-year-old hooker has received a £250 fine.

Wigan were on the end of a 27-26 golden point loss to Mark Applegarth’s side at Belle Vue.

The official reasoning for O’Neill’s punishment stated: “Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

Brad O'Neill

Meanwhile, Wakefield’s Jai Whitbread has also been handed a £250 fine for a Grade B Dangerous Contact.

The Warriors’ next outing comes against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium on Friday night.