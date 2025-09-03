Brad O'Neill in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors are, perhaps unsurprisingly to most, building nicely at the right time of the year.

It’s what they do, isn’t it? They are so experienced at this time of the year these days that it has almost become ingrained in their DNA.

The Warriors have produced some really strong performances over the last month or so. There were a lot of positives to be taken out of the 24-18 win over Warrington Wolves at the beginning of August, and maybe on another day, the margin of victory could have been bigger.

And then the following week was a narrow 10-6 defeat to Hull KR, who all but sealed their maiden League Leaders’ Shield that day.

In reflection of that Hull KR game, although Wigan would have liked the two points, that was perhaps a building block of what was to come. There was one try apiece scored that night at the Brick Community Stadium, with Rhyse Martin’s penalty goals sealing the win for the Robins, who were worthy winners. But a huge positive to take away from it was Wigan’s defence, the scrambling efforts, determination, attitude and application was outstanding.

A week later, Wigan thumped Wakefield Trinity 44-2 at the Brick, with star man Bevan French ending a two-month injury lay-off.

French, in my opinion, is the best player in Super League, but that doesn’t make Wigan a one-man team. Of course, the Warriors are a better team with him in it, but that would be the same for any other team in the competition. If you take their best player out for a prolonged period, it is going to have an impact; there is no doubt.

But the Warriors’ attack, across the park, looks more fluid and balanced since French’s return, and he helps take some pressure off Harry Smith and Jai Field, too, which helps bring the best out of the spine as a whole.

And then last week was another dominant effort from Wigan, a comfortable 40-4 victory over Catalans Dragons in the south of France, an away fixture that always presents its challenges and quirks.

It was a real team display in Perpignan, with a few flashes of brilliance from French, Field, Liam Marshall and Zach Eckersley.

But the focus, again, comes back to defence. The reigning champions have conceded just two tries in their last three outings. That can only stand Matt Peet’s side in good stead heading into the business end of the Super League campaign.

Hull KR have all but confirmed their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield, but the race is well and truly on for a second-place finish and, ultimately, a home semi-final in the play-offs.

Wigan are in pole position for second spot on 36 points, whilst Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards are in third and fourth with 34 and 33 respectively. Saints, who are in fifth ahead of Friday’s derby against Wigan, are on 32 points.

And with three rounds of the regular campaign remaining, it is still all to play for regarding second place, the top four and the remaining play-off spots.

Here is a look at the clubs currently occupying the top six, and who they still have to play in the final three rounds before the play-offs get underway.

Hull KR: Hull FC (H), Wakefield Trinity (A), Warrington Wolves (H).

Wigan Warriors: St Helens (A), Castleford Tigers (H), Leeds Rhinos (H).

Leeds Rhinos: Huddersfield Giants (A), Catalans Dragons (H), Wigan Warriors (A).

Leigh Leopards: Warrington Wolves (A), St Helens (H), Huddersfield Giants (H).

St Helens: Wigan Warriors (H), Leigh Leopards (A), Castleford Tigers (H).

We are in for a gripping end to the regular Super League season. But as far as Wigan are concerned, just focus on them and their performances, and the other stuff is irrelevant.

In his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Peet was asked if the Warriors were building at the right time, to which he replied: “I know what work we’ve been doing throughout the year, and what I will say is that it doesn’t feel like the end of the year in here.

"We’re enjoying it; there is an excitement about the players, an excitement about the staff, and I can’t tell you why that is, but it is certainly evident.”

The Warriors are producing some excellent rugby when it really matters, and with some injury boosts to come in the weeks ahead, it is certainly looking positive for Wigan, who are aiming to secure their third Super League title in a row.

This Friday should be a belter at the Totally Wicked Stadium – a Men’s and Women’s double-header derby. The Women’s derby kicks off at 5:30pm, followed by the Men’s at 8pm, so get down early to support Denis Betts’ side if you can, and get strapped in for a big night of rugby league.

Let’s hope we are talking about a double derby delight for the Warriors come Saturday morning!