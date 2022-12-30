The 24-year-old made the move to Super League from Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles last November, and was part of Matty Peet’s Challenge Cup winning side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Cust admits with the help of everyone at Wigan he has settled in well to life in England, and states he is hungry for more success.

He said: “It’s been my most enjoyable year of rugby league. It’s brought my love back to the game because I was a bit lost back in Manly.

Cade Cust

“I think that’s credit to the coaching staff and the boys back here because they have really got behind me.

“The club has really looked after us guys coming over from Australia.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have my family come over a few times this year. I’m always in contact with them and they are very supportive so it’s been quite an easy transition.”

Cust says he wants to win more silverware in 2023, and admits he will use both the successes and the disappointment from the last 12 months as a personal driving force.

“The Challenge Cup final is the highlight of my career so far and I want to add onto that,” he added.

“You play the game for days like that. I play to win, that’s the competitive spirited side to me.

“I want to succeed so whenever we go out on that field I put 100 percent effort in.

“Falling short is also a driving factor because you want to do everything right.

“You learn from it too, so that puts us in a good place to do something special.

“Matty (Peet) stresses the culture of the club a lot, and everyone has bought into it.

“They are good people around, and we are doing hard work and enjoying ourselves, having a laugh along the way.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what 2023 has to offer.”

