Liam Farrell applauds the travelling Wigan Warriors fans at Castleford Tigers

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell has come in for praise from his coach Matt Peet following a standout display in the win over Castleford Tigers last week.

The 35-year-old, who is contracted to his hometown until the end of 2027, has been regarded as one of the premier back-rowers in Super League for the last decade, and will be remembered as a genuine great whenever he does decide to hang up his boots.

Farrell has produced many memories in a cherry and white shirt, and he could add another one to the list last weekend when he scored a match-winning try to snatch a 26-20 win for Matt Peet’s side against Castleford Tigers last Saturday.

The Warriors skipper has dipped in and out of form so far this season, but he was back to his best against Castleford.

“I think not just the moment, but the performance,” said Peet. “He was top of all our in-house stats that show what we value; he was top of all the leaderboards this morning.

"I think he’ll take more pride in that, to be honest, and generally, if you’re having a good game and are in and around the ball, then the opportunities come.

"I think when you’ve had a career as long and as successful as Liam, you have a few ebbs and flows in your form, and he’s been wanting to improve and get better, potentially being back on the left with Harry last week, he’s played most of his career on the left so there’s no doubt he would’ve enjoyed that."

Farrell racked up 121 metres from 15 carries against the Tigers, whilst making 43 tackles to go alongside his try.

The England international returned to the left side of the back-row in the win over Castleford, where he has spent the majority of his career before moving to the right, given Junior Nsemba’s explosiveness on the left side this year.

“There were several factors in that decision, but ultimately I just thought it would spark both of our edges in there,” Peet continued.

"We knew Jack (Farrimond) was going to get a run, so Jack and Junior have played consistently together through the grades, so it made good sense to me.”