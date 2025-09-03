Kian McDermott in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has shared praise for homegrown talent Kian McDermott, predicting that the young forward will go on to play ‘a lot of games’ for his hometown club.

McDermott was a late call-up to Peet’s matchday line-up ahead of their impressive 40-4 win over Catalans Dragons last weekend, with goal-kicking centre Adam Keighran having pulled out in the warm-up due to a knee injury.

The 19-year-old featured from the bench and came on in the second half in what was just his second first-team appearance after making his debut in a win over Salford Red Devils earlier this season.

"I was pleased for him and I was pleased with what he served up,” Peet said of McDermott.

"It was the backend of the game, but he came on and lifted our physicality, some of his effort areas that he made… I’ve got no doubt that he is going to play a lot of games here.

“He took it all in his stride and it first year coming up out of the academy, but I think he has certainly gone up in everyone’s estimation this year, he’s a lovely lad."

Peet was also full of praise for Warriors academy product Harvie Hill, who made 15 carries and 15 tackles in what was his first start of the year in the absence of the suspended Ethan Havard.

"He’s earned that opportunity, and he took it,” Peet said of Hill. “He was excellent.

"He had a few standout moments in terms of his ball carrying, which is always good, and it means he gets the recognition, but even early in the game, he was difficult to handle, and his defensive application was in a good place as well, so I was very pleased for Harvie.

“One thing about Harvie is, and I mentioned it at the weekend, when he hasn’t been in the 17, he trains the house down, he goes to the Reserves, performs at a high level, sets standards there, never sulked, comes for good conversations, wants to know how he gets in the team and since he last forced his way into the team, he has got better and better, so long may it continue.”