Former Wigan colleagues Josh Charnley and Matt Peet go back a long way

Matt Peet hailed the 'great player' and 'lovable character' that is Josh Charnley, following recent comments that the flyer would like to end his playing days back at Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Warriors head coach closed the door on any chance of an emotional final year at Wigan for the former Test star, who turned 34 last month.

Charnley’s contract with Leigh runs out at the end of the year and, with nothing on the table, he revealed his 'dream' scenario would see him return to the club with whom he came through the ranks almost two decades ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while that would tick many boxes, Peet says it's an absolute non-starter for financial reasons.

"I obviously know Josh really well, he's a mate, he's a friend, he was here at the club with me before," said Peet.

"The likes of Shaun Wane and Kris Radlinski have had a lot to do with him, he's a friend of theirs as well...he's also a great player.

"But it's not going to happen. We don't have that sort of cap space available for next year, those are the facts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh still has a lot to offer...I just think it was him being brutally honest about where his heart lies, which is admirable.

"That's one of the things why people love Josh...he wears his heart on his sleeve, he's a character, and I wish him all the best.

"I remember coaching Josh when he was in the reserve grade here, as a full-time player, and he's just a lovable character.

"He's had some amazing moments for this club, he remains a friend of the club, his family and his kids are known around the place, and he's just been really honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's great for the club to know we have a place in his heart, and that's why the fans love him to bits."

Charnley lies second on the all-time Super League tryscoring list with 251 - only nine behind Leeds Rhinos veteran Ryan Hall.

And Peet, for one, wouldn't be surprised to see him reach the summit before calling it a day.

"I don't see why not," added the Warriors chief. "I love the way he talks, with ambition and courage, about what he'd like to achieve in the game, and where he'd like to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've also got to consider Ryan Hall, who is still scoring tries as well...two class wingers, full credit to them for everything they've achieved and continue to do so."

It’s now transpired that, although Charnley’s comments were only made public on Monday, the interview actually took place more than a week ago.

On Monday night, he told BBC Radio Manchester he was still hoping to remain with Leigh.

“I want to stay in Super League,” he said: “I want to be number one (on the try scoring list).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to finish off at Leigh but we don’t know what is around the corner. I’m just trying to enjoy my time that I’ve got because I don’t know if I’ll still be in the squad.

“I’ve got to keep performing to try and keep that jersey and if something comes at Leigh then I’d grab it with two hands, but I’m in limbo mode where I don’t know what my future holds.”