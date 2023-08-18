Wigan Warriors claim dramatic golden point victory over Hull FC at the DW Stadium

It was a frustrating night on the whole for Matty Peet’s side, with things not always clicking, but they remained committed to their roles to come away with the two points.

The visitors had led heading into the latter stages, but a late try for the Warriors saw the game head into additional time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the opening 10 minutes of the match, Danny Houghton and Jake Wardle were both forced off for HIA’s, which saw Liam Farrell slot in at centre until his Wigan teammate returned to the field.

Wigan claimed a golden point victory over Hull FC

As for the Black and Whites man, his night proved to be over after the early collision.

It was Hull FC who opened the scoring, with Liam Sutcliffe successfully converting a penalty.

Abbas Miski had the first clear sight of the line, but was unable to take full advantage of open space on the right side after stumbling while on his way to the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors didn’t have to wait too much longer for a try, as they edged their way in front on the half hour mark.

Kai Pearce-Paul collected the ball in the air before passing to Liam Marshall, who dove over in the corner to make it 4-2.

Ahead of the break, Hull FC pulled one back, with Adam Swift getting on the end of a kick to cross.

Like Harry Smith for Wigan, Sutcliffe was unable to add the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the restart, Wigan were left frustrated in attack, and couldn’t find a way through.

Meanwhile, down the other end, a defensive error from field and a bit of fortune for Tony Smith’s side allowed the Black and Whites to extend their lead.

Just after the hour mark, the Warriors closed the gap between the two, with Toby King powering his way over.

Hull FC finished the match with 12-men after Carlos Tuimavave was sent to the sin-bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three minutes remaining, Wigan quickly made the most of their man advantage, with Wardle powering his way over to level the scores.

Following a third missed conversion from Smith, the game went to golden point.

It was the Warriors asking all the questions during the first five minutes of additional time.

The closest they came to getting the vital drop-goal was an attempt by Smith, which went just wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the restart, the scrum half tried his luck again, hitting a superb long-ranged kick to give Wigan the victory.

It was a tough night at times for Peet’s side, but they didn’t let their head drops and were able to come away with an important victory as they gear up for the back end of the regular season.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Tyler Dupree, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Sam Powell, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.