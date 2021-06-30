Wigan Warriors 'close to where we want to be', says Adrian Lam after Warrington Wolves loss

Willie Isa goes over for a second-half try

Wigan cut the margin to 10 points midway through the second-half with two tries - both created by Jackson Hastings - to offer brief hope of a fightback.

But Warrington reasserted their authority, posting three further tries as Jake Mamo finished with a hat-trick.

Lam said: "I know the scoreline is quite flattering but I thought there was plenty of effort there. We were really close to where we want to be.

"We let in too many points, which was unacceptable, but the effort areas we've been lacking in were certainly there I felt.

"There was a 20 minute period in second half we were playing the rugby we used to, there was a good feel."

It was the Warriors' fourth straight loss after going down to Catalans, Hull KR and Wakefield - with a derby against a rested St Helens looming in four days' time.

Lam added: "When you're playing teams who are oozing confidence you've got to be clinical, it was going to be a tough day if you're not clinical. It just feels like everything goes against you, I'm sure it feels that way on the field, it digs into your confidence.

"Three moments against the run of play really hurt us - two interceptions and the dropkick - that's 18 points straight up.

"And there was a crucial point in the second half the referee gave them a six again for no reason at all, there was nothing to it at all, and it changed the momentum of the game.

"We fought back to get it back to 10 points, but once they scored the next try from the repeat set, we sort of flattened out."

Prop Brad Singleton will be available for the trip to St Helens, having served a two match suspension.

For Warrington, this was a sixth-straight win in Super League. Coach Steve Price - a former coaching colleague of Lam's at St George Illawarra - said: "It was a really solid performance.