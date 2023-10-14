Wigan Warriors coach hails defence and 'trust' after Grand Final triumph over Catalan Dragons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warriors limited the Dragons to the lowest points tally ever in the Old Trafford showpiece.

And Liam Marshall's second-half score - along with six points from the boot of Harry Smith - proved decisive.

Matty Peet parades the Super League trophy

"It was very much about our defence," said the victorious coach.

"We had a few areas where we thought Catalans would have a bit of joy.

"We spoke about the importance of defending kicks and it was a recap on our message of recent months, which comes back to trusting one another and trusting the game-plan.

"I thought it was a good advert for us trusting one another."

Peet also heaped praise on centre Jake Wardle, who picked up the Harry Sunderland Trophy for a fine display, which saw him make a couple of huge line breaks, one of which led to the winning score.

"He was awesome," acknowledged :Peet. "What I say to him is 'thank you'.

"I'm really grateful for him trusting us and coming to Wigan.

"I'm really thankful for how he applies himself daily.

"I am not more proud of him because we won tonight - we love him daily.

"I'm really pleased for him to have his moment.

"That's why we signed him and that's why he chose us."

Just as influential in the win was scrum-half Smith, whose kicking game was on point throughout.

“I think our kicking game is a real strong part of ours now," said Peet.

"Harry’s kicking game is great, we can all be really proud of how he is playing at the moment."

Peet also had special words for ex-Wigan hero Sam Tomkins, who was playin g his last game before hanging up his boots.

“Sam is one of their best players, every week we speak about the opposition threats and Sam is no different," added Peet.

“Obviously there was a story around Sam but we prepared properly for the threat that he brings with his competitiveness.

“Credit to French rugby league and the club they have built under Steve (McNamara, coach) and Bernard (Guasch, owner).

"The momentum there is building, young talented French players, the backbone is French. They travel in numbers.

“Our supporters all season could see something building at Wigan and the fans are loving watching them play.”

Peet was also asked whether Wigan were now ready to establish a dynasty.

"You always want to build on success but when people are looking ahead to next year they are underestimating the quality on the field,” he added.

"This will be reflected upon as a special group of players.

“I think when people are looking ahead to next year we are underestimating some of the quality on the field tonight and some of those moving on.

“This is a special group of players, I often say it, teams at Wigan don’t often look the best at the start but looking at team photographs at the end of the season, we say we had a good group there.