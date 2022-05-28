Wigan Warriors coach hails heroes for 'creating history'

Liam Marshall's 77th-minute try, after a superb kick from Harry Smith, gave Wigan a 16-14 victory - and Peet a maiden trophy in his first season in charge.

After the game, he was struggling to come to terms with the achievement.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wigan Warriors players celebrate winning the Challenge Cup

"I know it's good, I know it's positive, but it certainly hasn't sunk in," he said.

"I'm looking forward to it sinking in and I'm looking forward to the town and the families, the players and staff celebrating and enjoying the moment, because they've worked very, very hard.

"As far as how I feel now, I'm delighted, I'm proud.

"I can sit here just so proud in the knowledge that so many people back home are happy, and that we've played a part in them having a magical weekend.

"Creating memories for supporters, families, friends, people watching at home on TV, people who work for the club.

"I could name so many people who have contributed to this, and it makes me so happy knowing what this group has achieved.

"Our team belongs in the history of this club, and that means so much to us.

"You look at the video the club released to mark 150 years, but it's only really the teams that perform in the big games that get remembered.

"We spoke all week about maybe not having the perfect week, but having the perfect moment.

"And that's how it turned out."

When asked where the game was won, he said: "The players' commitment to one another, by being in the moment, by handling certain moments well.

"We didn't do it all the game, but in certain moments we were still prepared to play."

Peet also paid tribute to the Giants and their head coach Ian Watson for their efforts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of 51,628 fans.

"(It was) exceptionally tough," the Warriors boss added.

"You can see what they're building. Ian's teams are so resilient, so well-structured with the ball.

"You know that you have to be 100 per cent aware defensively to defend the plays that they have.

"They executed for most of the game the perfect game plan.