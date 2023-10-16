Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday's 10-2 victory over Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford has moved Warriors in line to compete in the World Club Challenge against the best of the NRL.

That puts them on course with the Panthers, who were defeated by St Helens on home soil in the annual showpiece at the beginning of the year.

Matty Peet has now set his sights on a World Club Challenge clash against Penrith after Wigan's Grand Final victory

It would also be a repeat of the 1991 clash at Anfield, when John Monie's Wigan side hammered Phil Gould's Panthers 21-4.

Peet would also be prepared to take his side Down Under for the chance to call themselves the world's best.

"We want to go there," he said. "I’m looking forward to it. It will be an honour.

"I know the club would like to go there. It is an exciting thing for next year.

"We can start to think about that, maybe on Tuesday.

"This club has a great history in playing in that competition and it’s where we should be.

"We've got massive respect for them as an organisation.

"We will play anywhere, but I will let people higher up than me make that decision.”

Wigan's tally of four World Club Challenge wins is second only behind Sydney Roosters, who have five wins.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has already signalled his openness to taking part.

"It would be awesome to get another crack at it," Cleary told AAP after the recent NRL Grand Final.

"We were pretty bummed about that one (the loss to St Helens).

"We absolutely gave it our best, it was the first game of the year and St Helens were too good for us that night.

"It would be nice to get another shot at it."

Old Trafford being the venue of Wigan’s success was particularly apt for Peet, who has admitted in the past his admiration for Sir Alex Ferguson – along with NBA legend Phil Jackson - and the importance of instilling the right culture.

"When coaches can win repeatedly and build different teams and sustain a culture, then you know they have got something special about them,” said Peet.

"So as you mention there, they are the kind of coaches that I admire and look to learn little bits from.”

On Ferguson’s reign, he added: “Sitting back, watching that team evolve through the late 1980s and right through to the 2000s, what you saw from Sir Alex was him rebuild that team, make tough decisions when it was required, trust young players and manage players.

"That all comes down to leadership and culture.

"A strong culture is the only way to sustain success.

"Talent and star players can win you the odd thing, but to have it sustained and repeated, it comes back to culture.

"Some of the players will be moving on. But this will be reflected on as a special group of players and men.

"Without looking forward, I want to reflect on this group of people, men, players, staff.