Liam Marshall and Bevan French have been assessed for injury this week

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on Liam Marshall and Beven French ahead of the weekend trip to Castleford Tigers.

Marshall was forced out of the action during the early stages of last week's shock defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

He received assistance from the club’s medical staff on the field and tried to play on for around five minutes before succumbing to the injury.

Thankfully, Peet delivered a positive update during his weekly media conference on Tuesday afternoon.

"Liam had a knock, but that's all it was to be honest, a couple of knocks," said Peet.

"He was a bit banged up after the game, but he should be all right (for Castleford)."

The news was less positive regarding French, who Peet has tried to spell in recent weeks to protect him.

French was an unused substitute in the recent win at Salford, before being rested altogether at Huddersfield a fortnight ago.

"Bevan's calf has tightened up again, so that will need to be looked at," reported Peet.

"We'll wait to get the scan results back on that, but it's not a massive worry for us.

"That kind of thing can happen at any time, and the reason I rested him was nothing to do with his calf.

"His calf was completely fine, it's an injury he's picked up since then.

"It would be a recurrence of a two-to-three-week injury, nothing more than that.

"Other than that, I think we're good, other than the regular stuff."