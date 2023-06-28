Adam Stansbie, who works for Wigan Warriors’ education department and volunteers with the club’s academy, currently runs two sessions a week at the space located on Stephens Way in Goose Green.

The 23-year-old hopes to use his own experiences to prepare others.

“I started competing in athletics when I was five-years-old, but ended up playing rugby in high school,” he said.

Adam Stansbie

“Looking back now, I was always a lot quicker and stronger than everyone else because of the other training I had been doing.

“My skill wasn’t very good, but I had athletic ability.

“I started coaching at Wigan Harriers, and during lockdown I started doing one-to-one sessions.

The facility is located in Goose Green, with two sessions a week currently taking place

“Initially it was over Zoom, then we did it from a distance, and we just adapted it.

“Parents started to become interested in what I was doing, so I thought I’d be able to make something of it.

“When I started working for Wigan Warriors, I did sessions on the track.

“I then started doing athletic groups, and that’s when I realised there wasn’t a gym where kids can go to learn the basics before they get into an academy.

“I know the way Wigan work, and I’m sure St Helens and Warrington are the same, so if I can help the kids to move a little bit better, it should help them.

“We got to that point and it all happened overnight.

“One of my mates had a dance school and they had some space upstairs.

“I blinked and it had all been painted, and all of the equipment was in there. It’s a massive thing to have.

“There’s so many kids with unbelievable talent, so you want to give them an opportunity to excel their talents and make it attainable for them.

“I was brought up in Worsley Mesnes, and there were kids who were miles better at sport than me that dropped off.

“That might be because their parents can’t afford it, or their shift patterns have changed so they don’t have the flexibility to take them anymore.

“The more affordable I can keep it for them to train, the better.”